Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $413.88 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $191.90 and a 1 year high of $443.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

