Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $5.21 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,369 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

