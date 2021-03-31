Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

