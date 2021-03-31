CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99. 33,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,389,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

