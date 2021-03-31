CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.58

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 2337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in CGI by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

