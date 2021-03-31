CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.58

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 2337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in CGI by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
