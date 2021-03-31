CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,509,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,546,070 tokens. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

