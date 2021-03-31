Chainlink Price Hits $28.65 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.92 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

