ChainX (PCX) Price Up 24.6% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $15.53 or 0.00026112 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $119.96 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.