Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.46

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.81. Chargepoint shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 33,260 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

