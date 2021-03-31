Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 118,827 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $49,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

