Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,020 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

