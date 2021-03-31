Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,545 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.