Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,451 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of PRA Health Sciences worth $46,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

