Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,688 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Elastic worth $44,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

