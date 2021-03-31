Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Air Lease worth $45,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.