Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,795 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Douglas Emmett worth $48,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 358,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

DEI stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

