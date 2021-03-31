Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,308 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Planet Fitness worth $47,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.