Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,899 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dropbox worth $46,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

