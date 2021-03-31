Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Essent Group worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

