Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Fate Therapeutics worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

