Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of First American Financial worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

