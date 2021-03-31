Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of YETI worth $45,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in YETI by 3,934.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $10,528,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in YETI by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

