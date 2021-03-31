Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $48,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $103.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

