Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.39 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of TCF Financial worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 344,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

