Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.65 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Woodward worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.