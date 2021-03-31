Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chewy worth $44,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

