Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.37 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Campbell Soup worth $45,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

NYSE CPB opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

