Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Oshkosh worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

