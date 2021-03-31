Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.24 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $46,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day moving average is $280.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.