Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.99 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Acceleron Pharma worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.