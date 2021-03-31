Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Bruker worth $46,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

