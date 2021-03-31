Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.10 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Power Integrations worth $47,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

