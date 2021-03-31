Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.81 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $47,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 363,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NYSE KKR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.