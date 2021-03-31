Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.48 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of AGNC Investment worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $85,460,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.