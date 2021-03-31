Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Alaska Air Group worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,451,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

ALK opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.