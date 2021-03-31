Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Datadog worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,578.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Datadog Profile

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.