Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of The Boston Beer worth $48,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,195.67 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $346.70 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

