Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,038 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Alleghany worth $46,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $4,747,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y opened at $642.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.47. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $434.53 and a 12-month high of $663.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

