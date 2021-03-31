Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,173 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Universal Display worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.