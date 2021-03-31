Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,629 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Flowserve worth $44,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

