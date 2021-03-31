Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 78,133 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of ManpowerGroup worth $45,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

