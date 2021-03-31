Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of US Foods worth $45,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

USFD stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

