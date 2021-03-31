Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of AutoNation worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE AN opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

