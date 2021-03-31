Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,616 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $44,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 546,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

