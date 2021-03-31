Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Brunswick worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.