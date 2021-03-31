Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,177 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,177 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $45,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.