Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,112 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $44,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.