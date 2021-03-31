Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,963 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $13,144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.