Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

GTLS opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

