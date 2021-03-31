Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,385 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $632.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.39 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

